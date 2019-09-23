Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has gazetted Statutory Instrument 213 of 2019 that amended the Exchange Control Act of 2019 which will see individuals and companies transacting in any other currency other than the Zimbabwe dollar being fined up to $30 000 or face jail.

The President gazetted the SI in terms of section 2 of the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Regulations Act (Chapter 10:20). According to the SI, individuals and companies will now exclusively use the Zimbabwe dollar for domestic transactions.

Those transacting in any other currency will face fines ranging from $40 to $30 000 depending on the category and or jail.

"Section 5 (offences and penalties) of the principal Act is emended by the insertion of the following subsection (4d) (4e) A contravention of any regulations made under section 2(i)(d) prohibiting the sale, offering for sale, quoting, displaying, charging, receipt or payment in any currency other than the Zimbabwean dollar for goods and services whose purchase, sale or disposal are or deemed to be a domestic transaction, is a civil default for which the defaulter is liable to a civil penalty of the category specified in those regulations," reads the Statutory Instrument.

The SI further states that Under the Exchange Control (Exclusive Use of Zimbabwean Dollar for Domestic Transactions Regulations, 2019), no person shall pay or receive as the price or the value of any consideration payable or receivable in respect to such transaction any currency other that the Zimbabwean dollar.

However, some transactions have been exempted and can still be paid using foreign currency. Those, according to the Statutory Instrument include carbon tax payments for foreign registered vehicles, third party insurance for foreign registered vehicles, road access fees for foreign registered vehicles, electronic sealing fees and finances charged by or to trans-border logistics enterprises or trans-border electronic tracking or tagging enterprises, among others.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has opened investigations on companies and individuals who are understood to be illegal manipulating the exchange rate for selfish gains.

Zacc commissioner John Makamure told our Harare Bureau that the anti-graft body's pursuit is being jointly undertaken with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

"Zacc is mandated in terms of the schedule to the Anti-Corruption Commission Act Chapter 9:22 to investigate any offences related to corruption," he said. RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said the central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will crack the whip on errant dealers.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

42 mins ago | 161 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

4 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

4 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

4 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 793 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

5 hrs ago | 196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days