Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

THE ruling Zanu-PF Masvingo Province has mobilised 15 buses to ferry more than 500 people who are set to participate in the march against illegal sanctions that were imposed by Western countries.Sadc countries have declared 25 October as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on that day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the embargo.However, Zimbabwe has decided to hold demonstrations earlier in Harare and all the 10 provinces have started mobilising people to attend the event. Masvingo Zanu-PF provincial deputy chairman Cde Ailes Baloyi said the province has already started mobilising transport for the event."More than 15 buses have since been mobilised and some of the districts will have more than one bus each.The United States of America and its allies should remove these illegal sanctions that are hurting innocent people," said Cde Baloyi.He said the illegal sanctions were derailing the new dispensation's development programmes and their lifting would go a long way in addressing many challenges faced by the people."People are suffering and are in serious pain due to these illegal embargoes. There is no justification to continue under economic siege simply because we took our land. The sanctions were imposed following our successful land reform programme because the Western world felt that we were depriving white people of the resources."The new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is finding it difficult to push the development agenda forward due to these illegal sanctions and we say they must unconditionally go," he said.Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association provincial chairman Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka said ex-freedom fighters were ready to join hands with the rest of the nation in demonstrating against the illegal sanctions."A number of economic programmes planned by the Government have not progressed well given the negative sanctions. We are fully behind the demonstrations and we will go with the rest of the people from the province," he said.