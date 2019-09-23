Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF Masvingo Province has mobilised 15 buses to ferry more than 500 people who are set to participate in the march against illegal sanctions that were imposed by Western countries.

Sadc countries have declared 25 October as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on that day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the embargo.

However, Zimbabwe has decided to hold demonstrations earlier in Harare and all the 10 provinces have started mobilising people to attend the event. Masvingo Zanu-PF provincial deputy chairman Cde Ailes Baloyi said the province has already started mobilising transport for the event.

"More than 15 buses have since been mobilised and some of the districts will have more than one bus each.

The United States of America and its allies should remove these illegal sanctions that are hurting innocent people," said Cde Baloyi.

He said the illegal sanctions were derailing the new dispensation's development programmes and their lifting would go a long way in addressing many challenges faced by the people.

"People are suffering and are in serious pain due to these illegal embargoes. There is no justification to continue under economic siege simply because we took our land. The sanctions were imposed following our successful land reform programme because the Western world felt that we were depriving white people of the resources.

"The new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is finding it difficult to push the development agenda forward due to these illegal sanctions and we say they must unconditionally go," he said.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association provincial chairman Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka said ex-freedom fighters were ready to join hands with the rest of the nation in demonstrating against the illegal sanctions.

"A number of economic programmes planned by the Government have not progressed well given the negative sanctions. We are fully behind the demonstrations and we will go with the rest of the people from the province," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

17 mins ago | 44 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

4 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

4 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

4 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 860 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police warn on carjackings

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

4 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days