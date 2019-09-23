Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman found with mubobobo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WHILE mubobobo is commonly associated with men who want to engage in "remote" sex with women, a rare case has been suspected in Irisvale in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South  where a woman was found with the muthi.

The woman was found with the alleged mubobobo after the local traditional leadership hired a tsikamutanda to cleanse the area after a spate of suspected witchcraft incidents.

The woman, Ms Mahlezi Dube told Sunday News that, however, her mubobobo was used to suck power from men than having remote sex with them. She said she inherited the muthi from her parents claiming she had been using it for the purposes of regaining her supernatural powers.

"I used to get supernatural powers using the muthi. In fact I would suck power from men and start behaving like a man," she said.

Irisvale village head Mr Mehluli Ndlovu confirmed the incident and said he had to invite the tsikamutandas to cleanse the village after many cases of suspected goblins attacks.

"Yes, it is true that there were villagers caught with creatures suspected to be goblins which they used to torment people in the middle of the night. One of the cases involved a woman who was found with umbobobo," he said.

Another villager, Mrs Ottiliah Ncube was reportedly found with a creature believed to be a goblin which looked like a monkey and was wrapped in a cloth. Ms Ncube's son, Mr Thabisa Ncube said he believed her mother was involved in witchcraft since the supernatural creatures were exposed in front of the whole village.

However, over the years, there has been an increase in the number of fake tsikamutandas preying on villagers,  making them pay large sums of money and even through livestock under the pretext that they were capable of removing goblins.

Source - zimpapers

