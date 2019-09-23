Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Lobengula who mistakenly killed his friend during a dispute with another unidentified man at a beer hall in the suburb.Simon Ncube (32), police said, has been on the run since the incident occurred on Friday morning.Bulawayo provincial assistant police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident."We are investigating a case of murder, where a man was mistakenly fatally hit by a friend with a rock in the chest and died instantly."His friend was brawling with another man. Investigations are underway and we therefore as police urge members of the public not to engage in fights that could result in death such as this one," said Insp Ncube.According to witnesses, Simon was in the company of an unnamed friend, when another unidentified man walked into the bar and asked for beer."It was a silly dispute over beer. Simon was infuriated by this other man who had asked for beer from his friend. "They exchanged words before it degenerated into a scuffle."Simon was overpowered and he picked up a rock and tried to hit his rival but instead missed and hit his friend who was watching the fight. After he fell to the ground Simon ran away and has been on the run since," said the witness who declined to be named.