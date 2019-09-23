Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

INDEPENDENT MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa was Saturday heckled by MDC supporters while presenting a solidarity message during the main opposition's 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, Harare on Saturday.

It is the second time in four months for the former Zanu-PF MP to be booed at an MDC event.

Mliswa was heckled on stage in Gweru as he gave a solidarity message at the opposition's elective Congress in May.

On Saturday, Mliswa was forced to brave the heckling and jeering to finish his solidarity speech.

Amos Chibaya, MDC organising secretary tried in vain to calm the agitated crowd of about 20 000 from interrupting the MP.

Speaking inside the noise, Mliswa called on MDC followers to support party leader Nelson Chamisa's "New Dispensation" which he said was the right tonic for Zimbabwe's myriad ills.

He also vowed to continue coming to MDC events as he is "your friend".

"I will not stop coming. In Gweru, I came and you kept making noise. I will always come because I am your friend," said Mliswa.

In his address, MDC President Nelson Chamisa gave credit to Mliswa's bravery and urged him to consider joining the party.

Source - newzimbabwe

