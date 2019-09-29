Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

by Al JAzeera
29 Sep 2019 at 13:46hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's political and economic environment is deteriorating, causing anxiety as hopes fade for a long-awaited improvement in living conditions, a United Nations human rights envoy said on Friday.

Many Zimbabweans are frustrated that the November 2017 departure of longtime President Robert Mugabe, who died September 6 of this year in Singapore, did not lead to a quick economic recovery or end the heavy-handed tactics of authorities in the country.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that annualised inflation in Zimbabwe hit almost 300 percent in August, and called on Harare to intensify reform efforts.

Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, a UN envoy on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, told reporters after a 10-day fact-finding visit that Zimbabweans were questioning the capacity of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to bring about change.

"Albeit the common belief that a transformation will come, I believe that the long-awaited hopes are fading," Voule said.

"I have perceived from my different meetings around the country that there is a serious deterioration of the political, economic and social environment since August 2018, resulting in fear, frustration and anxiety among a large number of Zimbabweans."

Nick Mangwana, the information ministry's permanent secretary and principal spokesman, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Peaceful protests?

Mnangagwa's disputed election win last year was met by a security crackdown that killed six people, while more than a dozen people died in January when security forces moved in to quell fuel protests that had turned violent.

The government arrested scores of civil society and opposition officials after the January protests and charged them with subversion, which carries a 20-year jail term.

Voule said Harare authorities should withdraw the charges against civil society leaders to build trust between the government and non-governmental organisations, as well as stop surveillance of the groups by state security agents.

Voule, who will present his report at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in June 2020, also urged Mnangagwa's government to amend security laws to allow peaceful protests and remove a blanket ban on demonstrations.

Last month, police and courts banned the country's main opposition party from holding countrywide protests over Mnangagwa's handling of the economy, saying the demonstrations posed a security threat.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Al Jazeera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

America bans buying of Zimbabwe diamonds

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa begs for patience to fix ailing economy

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

3 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

4 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

4 hrs ago | 2887 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

4 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 933 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

5 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

6 hrs ago | 803 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

6 hrs ago | 725 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

6 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

7 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

9 hrs ago | 3787 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

10 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

10 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

10 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

10 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

10 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

11 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

11 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

11 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

11 hrs ago | 7162 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

11 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

11 hrs ago | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days