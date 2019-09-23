Bosso in Chibuku Super Cup quarters after beating Dynamos

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders are through to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup after edging out bitter rivals Dynamos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.Prince Dube's first-half goal was the difference at the end of the day.The game had a cagey start with a few real chances created along the way.Dube was the first to get an attempt on goal in the 1st minute, but his effort from a free-kick went straight into the hands of the keeper Simba Chinani.Godknows Murwira and Tawanda Macheke followed up ten minutes later, but could not bring any trouble to Ariel Sibanda.Dube came back again on the half-hour and managed to break the deadlock this time following a swift move which beat his marker and the advancing goalkeeper.Dynamos tried to respond moments later through Ngandu Mangala who threaded the ball to Macheke but didn't get the goal as Sibanda reacted fast to deny the striker. They kept the pressure until the break but remained trailing behind.Highlanders regrouped in the second half and created some good opportunities which could have extended the lead. Tinashe Makanda was denied by the crossbar in the 55th minute while the midfielder's shot two minutes later was saved by the keeper.Bosso also fluffed a golden chance in the 78th minute when substitute Peter Nyirenda shot wide following a quick counter-attack.Dembare, on the other end, found it difficult to penetrate the visitors' defence as all of their attacks ended up in vain.Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds progressed to the next round after winning 6-5 on penalties against Chicken Inn while Black Rhinos won 2-0 against TelOne.