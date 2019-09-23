Latest News Editor's Choice


New fuel prices for this week announced

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced that the new price of fuel is as follows:

Maximum pump price of diesel is ZWL$12.42

Maximum pump price of blend is ZWL$11.76

Zera had advised operators that they are free to sell at any price below the maximum depending on their trading advantage.

Fuel price increase is done every Sunday in Zimbabwe.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days