'Kuda Tagwirei told to come back to Zimbabwe'

by Mandla Ndlovu

Hon ‘Outside Noisy Empty Inside’ @TembaMliswa lying for Kuda in return for money again? FACTS: 1. He fled with his 3 kids in the middle of school term on 1 way tickets to UK. 2. Frantically tried to make contact & was told to come back home & face RBZ’s FIU. It’s cold out there! pic.twitter.com/4uHYvSVzgU — H⭕️N. JⓂ️W,Ⓜ️🅿️🇿🇼 (@JusticeMayorW) September 29, 2019

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena has alleged that embattled oil guru Kudakwashe Tagwirei was summoned to come back to the country and face his accusations of money laundering.Wadyajena insisted that Tagwirei had fled to the United Kingdom."He fled with his 3 kids in the middle of school term on 1 way tickets to UK. 2. Frantically tried to make contact and was told to come back home and face RBZ's FIU. It's cold out there!"When Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu questioned the authenticity of Wadyajena's statements he said, "I never deal in fake news. I know you have very good sources at ports of entry so I'm certain you can get your hands on end of last week's manifests. Alternatively, hit him up."In a related incident the firebrand MP told professor Jonathan Moyo that Tagwirei funded most of the activities of the former G40 members."Everything you do is self-serving Prof." Wadyajena told Prof Moyo. "The exposé on Command was driven by your dislike for H.E ED and failure to find a looting angle within Command because of H.E's tight mechanisms. You may deny caucusing with Kuda but you won't deny he funded your G40 activities against ED."Prof. Moyo has denied any links with Tagwirei.