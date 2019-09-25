Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa sideline Ndebeles as envoys?

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed Mrs Ruth Masodzi Chikwira and Mr Kufa Chinoza as ambassadors to Canada and Ghana respectively.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment of the pair in the Government Gazette published on Friday last week.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of Sections 110(2)(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, appointed Mrs Ruth Masodzi Chikwira Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Canada," said Dr Sibanda.

The two join the list of men and women recently appointed to serve in various countries across the globe. President Mnangagwa recently met the newly-appointed ambassadors-designate in Harare and blessed them with his final marching orders before departure to their various countries of deployment.

The ambassadors are the first crop to be appointed by the President under the new dispensation. Before their departure the ambassadors underwent a six-week gruelling training in diplomacy and foreign policy.

This is done to prepare them to assume the task of representing the country in their various countries of deployment.

The current crop of ambassadors posted to various countries have been made aware of their intrinsic roles of forging tangible mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship with all countries including erstwhile foes in furtherance of the President's cardinal guiding policy framework of engagement and re-engagement.

Other ambassadors appointed this year are drawn from different sectors.

These include Mr Crispen Toga Mavodza (Kuwait), Mr Gideon Gapare (Brazil), Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa (France), Professor Charity Manyeruke (Rwanda), Mr Joel Tapera Mhishi (Australia), Ms Sophia Nyamudeza (Indonesia), Dr Emmanuel Gumbo (Sudan), Mr James Maridadi (Senegal), Mr Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates), Major-General (Rtd) Ansleem Sanyatwe (Tanzania), Major-General (Rtd) Martin Chedondo (China), Major-General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba (Mozambique), Mr Vusumuzi Ntonga (Algeria).

Source - the herald

