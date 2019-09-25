Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa meets Israeli's Minister of Intelligence

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 hrs ago | Views
The Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and Intelliegence Israel Katz has invited President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a State visit in the Middle East country in a bid to revive the diplomtic relations between Harare and Tel Aviv.

Posting on Twitter Katz said, "During my visit to the UNGA I met and shook hands with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and invited him to visit Israel. This was the first high level meeting between Israeli and Zimbabwean officials for over 2O years A sign of a new chapter in our relations."

Zimbabwe and Israel have mild diplomatic relations with neither of the countries having a resident Ambassador.


Harare has always been in support of the Palestine people to get their land which was occupied by Israeli people.

Meanwhile President Mnangagwa has wished the Jews a happy new year.

Said Mnangagwa, "Wishing our Jewish friends around the world, a happy new year. I was happy to talk with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ahead of my speech to the UNGA. We are working towards cooperative and friendly relations with all the nations of the world, for the benefit of our people."



Source - Byo24News

