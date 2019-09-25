Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Two police officers attached to the National Highway Patrol, who bashed a motorist two years ago at a roadblock along the Masvingo-Mutare Highway, have been jailed for five months each.

Tendai Mukuyahundi (30) of Avondale, Harare, and Petros Kasuso (40) of Zvishavane were initially jailed for eight months by Masvingo magistrate Ms Patience Madondo after she convicted them of assaulting Dairibord Zimbabwe driver Evanes Magudhu (32). However, Ms Madondo suspended three months of the five years on condition of good behaviour.

Agreed facts were that on January 19, 2017 the two police officers were manning a roadblock near Aminus Business Centre along the Masvingo-Mutare Highway when they stopped Magudhu, who was driving towards Mutare.

The two were part of a team of four Highway Police patrol officers who then demanded Magudhu's driver's licence which he handed over. The police officers then inspected Magudhu's vehicle and discovered that the trailer stop light and number plate light were not working.

They demanded that Magudhu pay a fine of $20 for the defects on his vehicle but he said he did not have the money. The two and their workmates detained Magudhu at the roadblock for almost six hours by holding onto his driver's licence.

After sunset they then got into the police car intending to drive off prompting Magudhu to take a picture of the officer's car number plate for him to follow up on his driver's licence.

This incensed Mukuyahundi and Kasuso, who then disembarked from the car and assaulted Magudhu tearing his T-shirt in the process while demanding to know why he had taken pictures of their vehicle.

They also kicked him after handcuffing him until he fell to the ground. The duo then removed the handcuffs and offered Magudhu $10 to replace his torn T-shirt before driving away. Magudhu then made a report at Masvingo Central Police Station leading to the pair's arrest.

A medical report confirming his injuries was produced in court as an exhibit. Mr Liberty Fish Hove appeared for the State.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

20 mins ago | 48 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

24 mins ago | 118 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

49 mins ago | 382 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 4005 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4731 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3977 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4072 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

9 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

9 hrs ago | 1694 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

9 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days