Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

by Staff reporter

Two police officers attached to the National Highway Patrol, who bashed a motorist two years ago at a roadblock along the Masvingo-Mutare Highway, have been jailed for five months each.Tendai Mukuyahundi (30) of Avondale, Harare, and Petros Kasuso (40) of Zvishavane were initially jailed for eight months by Masvingo magistrate Ms Patience Madondo after she convicted them of assaulting Dairibord Zimbabwe driver Evanes Magudhu (32). However, Ms Madondo suspended three months of the five years on condition of good behaviour.Agreed facts were that on January 19, 2017 the two police officers were manning a roadblock near Aminus Business Centre along the Masvingo-Mutare Highway when they stopped Magudhu, who was driving towards Mutare.The two were part of a team of four Highway Police patrol officers who then demanded Magudhu's driver's licence which he handed over. The police officers then inspected Magudhu's vehicle and discovered that the trailer stop light and number plate light were not working.They demanded that Magudhu pay a fine of $20 for the defects on his vehicle but he said he did not have the money. The two and their workmates detained Magudhu at the roadblock for almost six hours by holding onto his driver's licence.After sunset they then got into the police car intending to drive off prompting Magudhu to take a picture of the officer's car number plate for him to follow up on his driver's licence.This incensed Mukuyahundi and Kasuso, who then disembarked from the car and assaulted Magudhu tearing his T-shirt in the process while demanding to know why he had taken pictures of their vehicle.They also kicked him after handcuffing him until he fell to the ground. The duo then removed the handcuffs and offered Magudhu $10 to replace his torn T-shirt before driving away. Magudhu then made a report at Masvingo Central Police Station leading to the pair's arrest.A medical report confirming his injuries was produced in court as an exhibit. Mr Liberty Fish Hove appeared for the State.