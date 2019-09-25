Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Former Clerk of Parliament Mr Austin Zvoma and his estranged wife Maria (nee Jeche), are embroiled in a property wrangle that is playing out in the High Court with a Government farm and a house at the centre of the divorce procedings.

The two were married in terms of the Customary Act (Chapter 5:07) on April 3, 1978 and Zvoma married another woman on December 17, 2006 under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11).

Maria approached the High Court claiming an order for a divorce decree and ancillary relief saying, "the marriage has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of restoration".

In the court papers, Maria said: "Parties jointly own a house in Glen Lorne measuring 4 257 square metres, a certain immovable property in Gletywn, Chishawasha Hills and a farm in Merwede, Harare.

"When the Glen Lorne property was acquired in 1987 the plaintiff contributed since she was employed. It is equitable that she be awarded 100 percent shares of the Glen Lorne and Chishawasha Hills houses and the farm.

"I insist that Zvoma left the matrimonial home in 1993 and has not done anything towards the maintenance or upkeep of the matrimonial home in Glen Lorne, but instead had used the house as collateral for his personal loans.

"Since 2000 the defendant was taking loans using the Glen Lorne house as collateral and the house is now encumbered by the loans."

Zvoma denied that he abandoned the matrimonial home, but said he left by mutual agreement to avoid mutual stress, arguments and to create a good environment for their three minor children.

"Both parties lost all love and affection for each other. The farm in question belongs to Government allocated under the Land Reform Programme. The defendant neither owns nor leases the property and it is not available for allocation and distribution upon divorce," said Zvoma in his defendant plea.

"The defendant got married to his current wife on December 17, 2006 under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11). Accordingly plaintiff has no legal claim or entitlement to any property acquired or allocated to defendant after December 17, 2006.

"It is equitable that the defendant be awarded 60 percent of the Glen Lorne house with the balance of the value being awarded to plaintiff." Maria insisted that the farm is on long-term lease to Zvoma by the Government and it is subject to distribution by the court.

"The defendant is getting value from using the farm and that value should be considered in the distribution of matrimonial property. The marriage between the defendant and the said current wife is null and void as it was entered without following due process in terms of the law, the marriage between the plaintiff and defendant still subsists," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

19 mins ago | 45 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

23 mins ago | 105 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

48 mins ago | 369 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3994 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4726 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3972 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4068 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

9 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

9 hrs ago | 1694 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 921 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days