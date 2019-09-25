Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos 0 -1 Highlanders
DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, yesterday had no kind words for his players after his side fell to old rivals side Highlanders in a drab first round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Rufaro.

In-form Bosso striker, Prince Dube, continued with his scoring streak as his solitary strike separated the two giants and gave their new coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh a fine start.

Dube capitalised on a schoolboy defensive blunder by Munyaradzi Mawadza in the 29th minute and neatly tucked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Simba Chinani. Ndiraya was incensed by the way his team failed to show up and, in particular, the "silly" goal that they conceded.  

"We came into the game really wanting to win in spirit but I thought physically we were not prepared to win today,'' he said.  

"I think we were just poor, if I want to be honest.

"We were playing at home against a team that has played two games in the last five days.  

"We were fresh and I thought we would really push ourselves but we didn't do that. I am quite disappointed with the way we went about our business today. It was just a poor show by the team.  

"We wanted to win this Cup because it's something that we had control over (unlike the league). I thought we would fight to get a result but it wasn't to be.

"It looks like each time we play Highlanders we tend to score against ourselves. After having had a good run of results, previously, we lost to Highlanders.  

"We had gone for so many matches again this time and we have lost again to the same opponents.  "Quite frankly, I think Highlanders won this game. I give it to more to them than our team. We didn't really apply ourselves in a good way. I am very disappointed.''

Highlanders opened the scoring virtually out of nothing after Mawadza mistimed a bounce inside his own half and Dube pounced on the chance.  

The game, which was almost tainted by an ugly pre-match brawl between the rival supporters at the City End bay, attracted a poor crowd. And it failed to flow as both teams struggled, the players at times were getting too physical and forcing numerous stoppages.  

Tinashe Makanda's dipping shot bounced off the crossbar.  Bosso coach, De Jongh, was  still thrilled by the result.  

"We scored at the right moment and I think we had another opportunity for a second goal.  

"The second half was a lot more difficult because Dynamos played a lot of long balls trying to push us backwards.  

"But okay, we won and I am happy. The next round is important for the group, the fans and also for me. We look forward to the future," said De Jongh.

Teams:

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringai, J. Tigere, M. Mawadza (S. Mupamawonde, 58th min) A. Maliselo, G. Mukambi, G. Murwira, N. Katawa,  T. Macheke (J. Ngahan, 72nd min), N. Mangala (J. Jarrison, 58th min)  

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, M. Phiri, M. Ndlovu, A. Mbemba, P. Muduhwa, N. Masuku, D. Mhindirira, B. Banda, R. Lunga (A. Silla, 83rd min), T. Makanda (Nyirenda, 75th min), P. Dube

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

18 mins ago | 64 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

43 mins ago | 286 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3941 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4701 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3929 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 722 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1689 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 919 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days