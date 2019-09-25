The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 0 -1 HighlandersDYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, yesterday had no kind words for his players after his side fell to old rivals side Highlanders in a drab first round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Rufaro.In-form Bosso striker, Prince Dube, continued with his scoring streak as his solitary strike separated the two giants and gave their new coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh a fine start.Dube capitalised on a schoolboy defensive blunder by Munyaradzi Mawadza in the 29th minute and neatly tucked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Simba Chinani. Ndiraya was incensed by the way his team failed to show up and, in particular, the "silly" goal that they conceded."We came into the game really wanting to win in spirit but I thought physically we were not prepared to win today,'' he said."I think we were just poor, if I want to be honest."We were playing at home against a team that has played two games in the last five days."We were fresh and I thought we would really push ourselves but we didn't do that. I am quite disappointed with the way we went about our business today. It was just a poor show by the team."We wanted to win this Cup because it's something that we had control over (unlike the league). I thought we would fight to get a result but it wasn't to be."It looks like each time we play Highlanders we tend to score against ourselves. After having had a good run of results, previously, we lost to Highlanders."We had gone for so many matches again this time and we have lost again to the same opponents. "Quite frankly, I think Highlanders won this game. I give it to more to them than our team. We didn't really apply ourselves in a good way. I am very disappointed.''Highlanders opened the scoring virtually out of nothing after Mawadza mistimed a bounce inside his own half and Dube pounced on the chance.The game, which was almost tainted by an ugly pre-match brawl between the rival supporters at the City End bay, attracted a poor crowd. And it failed to flow as both teams struggled, the players at times were getting too physical and forcing numerous stoppages.Tinashe Makanda's dipping shot bounced off the crossbar. Bosso coach, De Jongh, was still thrilled by the result."We scored at the right moment and I think we had another opportunity for a second goal."The second half was a lot more difficult because Dynamos played a lot of long balls trying to push us backwards."But okay, we won and I am happy. The next round is important for the group, the fans and also for me. We look forward to the future," said De Jongh.Teams:Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringai, J. Tigere, M. Mawadza (S. Mupamawonde, 58th min) A. Maliselo, G. Mukambi, G. Murwira, N. Katawa, T. Macheke (J. Ngahan, 72nd min), N. Mangala (J. Jarrison, 58th min)Highlanders: A. Sibanda, M. Phiri, M. Ndlovu, A. Mbemba, P. Muduhwa, N. Masuku, D. Mhindirira, B. Banda, R. Lunga (A. Silla, 83rd min), T. Makanda (Nyirenda, 75th min), P. Dube