Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MDC youth leader Obey Sithole has vowed continued confrontation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, in the wake of many foiled attempts by the main opposition to stage peaceful demonstrations against the under-fire Zimbabwean incumbent.Sithole was speaking at the main opposition's 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, Harare on Saturday."We are coming for you (Mnangagwa) without fear. We are going to confront this military regime up until democracy is achieved in Zimbabwe," said Sithole.Since the disputed presidential elections of July 2018, the MDC has maintained pressure against the Zanu-PF administration, which seems to have been disoriented by the siege, judging by the waywide direction the Zimbabwean economy is heading.The MDC last month put up a bid to stage peaceful demonstrations in five major cities of the country to protest rising poverty levels and to force some broad-based negotiations with the Zimbabwean leader in attempts to remedy the country's fast deteriorating economic and political crisis.All the demonstrations were banned by police who cited stumbling upon intelligence the demonstrations were going to be violent.But Sithole felt it was time to defy systems that continue to get in the way of a party bid to register growing disgruntlement with the status quo."They denied us the right to demonstrate on the 16th of August. They think they are above the law. The constitution of Zimbabwe is the supreme law of the land. It says demonstrate, and we will do that."In the coming days, we will take Mnangagwa head on until he is gone. We will not warn him when are we coming for him. We are ready to defeat him."Sithole sentiments were also echoed by party President Nelson Chamisa who warned Mnangagwa that people's patience was being tested and that things could soon reach a point of no return.Chamisa added that his party will mobilise civil servants, among other citizens, for a free Zimbabwe march.