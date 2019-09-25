Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

by newzimbabwe
9 hrs ago | Views
MDC youth leader Obey Sithole has vowed continued confrontation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, in the wake of many foiled attempts by the main opposition to stage peaceful demonstrations against the under-fire Zimbabwean incumbent.

Sithole was speaking at the main opposition's 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, Harare on Saturday.

"We are coming for you (Mnangagwa) without fear. We are going to confront this military regime up until democracy is achieved in Zimbabwe," said Sithole.

Since the disputed presidential elections of July 2018, the MDC has maintained pressure against the Zanu-PF administration, which seems to have been disoriented by the siege, judging by the waywide direction the Zimbabwean economy is heading.

The MDC last month put up a bid to stage peaceful demonstrations in five major cities of the country to protest rising poverty levels and to force some broad-based negotiations with the Zimbabwean leader in attempts to remedy the country's fast deteriorating economic and political crisis.

All the demonstrations were banned by police who cited stumbling upon intelligence the demonstrations were going to be violent.

But Sithole felt it was time to defy systems that continue to get in the way of a party bid to register growing disgruntlement with the status quo.

"They denied us the right to demonstrate on the 16th of August. They think they are above the law. The constitution of Zimbabwe is the supreme law of the land. It says demonstrate, and we will do that.

"In the coming days, we will take Mnangagwa head on until he is gone. We will not warn him when are we coming for him. We are ready to defeat him."

Sithole sentiments were also echoed by party President Nelson Chamisa who warned Mnangagwa that people's patience was being tested and that things could soon reach a point of no return.

Chamisa added that his party will mobilise civil servants, among other citizens, for a free Zimbabwe march.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

16 mins ago | 31 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

20 mins ago | 81 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

45 mins ago | 319 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3963 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4712 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3953 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4054 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 725 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 774 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1691 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 921 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1149 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days