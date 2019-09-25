Mnangagwa set to walk into another MDC ambush

News / National

by newzimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa could run into yet another MDC humiliation episode in parliament when he officially opens the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday.Mnangagwa is also expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at parliament building during the same occasion.MDC legislators hinted they were plotting another Mnangagwa humiliation when the under-fire Zanu-PF leader walks into the august house to preside over the ceremony.Some party MPs who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com weekend hinted on the possibility of either a walk out on the State leader or a total boycott of the ceremony.Party national chair Thabitha Khumalo said the main opposition was yet to decide on what action to take against a leader they have continuously accused of stealing his way to victory in last year's Presidential elections."We are still waiting for the party's directive on what collective action to take on Tuesday when Mnangagwa is set to open parliament," Khumalo told NewZimbabwe.com weekend."We will be guided by the party's position on the issue and once that position is clear, we will communicate it accordingly."Several MDC legislators who include Khumalo were injured November last year when police stormed the legislative chamber to wrestle all party MPs out of the house.The chaos was triggered by MDC MPs' refusal to stand up in recognition of the State leader who had walked into the house for the presentation of the 2019 budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.Some defiant party MPs vowed to repeat the action on Tuesday, setting the stage for another potentially chaotic scene."There is clearly separation of powers between the Executive and the legislature," said a Bulawayo MP who refused to be named weekend."We cannot be forced to stand up for intruders in the house."In any case, it is not a secret that the elections which ushered in Mnangagwa are in dispute."