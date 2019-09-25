Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A CIVIL engineering student at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo has been acquitted of allegedly raping a fellow student after luring her to his room with the promise of a birthday present.

It had been alleged that Rudney Talent Mushayi (24) from Nketa suburb raped his colleague and tried to silence her with $5.

He pleaded not guilty to a rape charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.

Mushayi through his lawyer, Mr Bruce Masamvu of Dube-Tachiona and Tsvangirai Legal Practitioners, said the complainant fabricated the story in order to fix him.

"Your Worship, witnesses lied under oath that the complainant was a v1rgin contrary to the medical report and she was not a credible witness. Other state witnesses confirmed that this might be a fabrication as the complainant lied at the police station that she was raped twice and in court she said thrice," he said.

In passing judgement, the magistrate said the State failed to prove that Mushayi raped the victim as the witnesses gave contradicting testimonies.

"In coming up with the judgment, the court considered evidence that was presented and it's clear that Mushayi didn't commit the alleged offence. He's therefore acquitted and discharged," said magistrate Marondedze.

Prosecuting, Ms Samantha Gubede said the incident occurred on April 21 this year. "Mushayi invited the complainant to his room to collect a birthday present. After unsuccessfully proposing to the woman, he allegedly raped her once after locking the room and hiding the keys," said Ms Gubede.

"He allegedly attempted to silence her with $5, which she refused to accept, prompting Mushayi to raise the offer to $10, which was declined too, before she left."  

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mushayi's arrest.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

16 mins ago | 49 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

41 mins ago | 249 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3914 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4681 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3911 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4028 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1687 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 915 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

9 hrs ago | 211 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

9 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

9 hrs ago | 336 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days