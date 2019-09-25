Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO province has recorded a 27 percent decline in condom distribution over the past two years, a development likely to reverse gains that have been made in fighting Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).  

The province, which has been identified as an HIV hotspot together with Harare, has the third highest prevalence in Zimbabwe at 17 percent.  

A total of 4 918 new STI cases were recorded from January to June this year in Bulawayo.

According to the second quarter statistics from the National Aids Council, there have been erratic supplies of both male and female condoms, one of the recommended prevention methods.  

"The male and female condom distribution shows a general downward trend between 2017 and 2019. The supply of condoms in the public health institutions in the province has generally been registering a downward trend with some institutions reporting erratic supplies," reads the statement.  

"In 2017 during the same period under review, 733 475 male condoms were distributed around Bulawayo but sadly this year only 529 130 were distributed which shows a 27 percent decrease."  

Nac said female condoms distribution had gone down to 55 327 from 66 828 per quarter.

Bulawayo Aids Co-ordinator Mrs Sinatra Nyathi said communities should embrace behaviour change information and work towards reducing the number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) which have shot up nine percent. Of the second quarter total STI cases recorded, women accounted for 1 405 while men accounted for 1 169.

The same report shows that 12 percent of those who got STIs in Bulawayo tested HIV positive. Mrs Nyathi said the increase was an indication that despite information on behaviour change, people still indulged in unprotected sex.

"The increase in STIs is also a sign that people are not using protection and as National Aids Council it is a reason to worry. In our programmes we believe in behaviour change and the number of people getting STIs is an indicator of the number of people who are at risk of contracting HIV," Mrs Nyathi said.

She said people should take advantage of the information at their disposal.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council regional manager Mr Blessed Gumbi said erratic condom supplies did not spell shortages but challenges in distribution.  

"We sometimes encounter challenges where there are delays in deliveries considering that the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) is now is charge of distributing all commodities including condoms," said Mr Gumbi.  

"NatPharm however, supplies against orders by facilities and maybe that is where the challenge emanates from," he said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

20 mins ago | 48 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

24 mins ago | 120 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

49 mins ago | 382 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 4005 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4731 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3977 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4072 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

9 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

9 hrs ago | 1694 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

9 hrs ago | 341 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days