Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
MATEBELELAND North province and Namibia's Omaheke region have agreed to co-operate in at least eight sectors with agreements set to be signed before the end of the year.

Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, accompanied by a delegation comprising officials from local authorities and Government departments, led his Omaheke region counterpart Mr Festus Tulonga Ueitele on a tour of the province where both parties identified education, farm management, cattle ranching, affordable housing, culture, local authorities' administration, mining and charcoal making as the main areas of co-operation.

In July, Minister Moyo and Governor Ueitele toured projects in Omaheke.

On the education front, Namibia will be sending students to study at Lupane State University and other institutions while experts in the farming and local authorities will be seconded to Omaheke to train their counterparts in farm management and local governance.

Speaking in Victoria Falls last Friday at the end of their five day tour, Minister Moyo and Governor Ueitele said they were both ready to sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU).  

The two signed minutes of agreed areas, detailing areas of co-operation which will be contained in the final MoU. Governor Ueitele said his country would be holding its general elections in November which will delay the signing process.  

"As a region we have decided to twin with Matabeleland North so we learn a lot from Zimbabwe whose way of doing business is impressive. The province is doing very well and it's probably my region that has to start learning from Matabeleland North.

"This province has plenty of minerals and we want to use experiences from universities here to see if we can tap minerals in our region. I believe within a month or two we will indicate that we are ready to sign the MoU. We may delay because we have elections in November but it will definitely be this year," he said.

Omaheke region specialises in cattle ranching because of its climate while Matabeleland North has vast pastures from which Namibia can benefit. The Governor said Matabeleland North has potential to transform itself into a vibrant economy especially through devolution of power.  

Minister Moyo said twinning with Omaheke region will enhance Matabeleland North's development vision and empowerment of its people.

"This was a return visit after we went there in July. We visited mines, farms, housing projects, poultry, piggery, crocodile farming projects, fisheries and a waste recycling plant. I'm happy as Minister of State that we have started twinning with Omaheke region of Namibia and I want to assure you, after this, the people of Matabeleland North and Omaheke region will not be the same again as this co-operation will change livelihoods," said Minister Moyo.

He said the Second Republic is committed to transforming the country into an upper middle economy by 2030 despite the sanctions imposed by America and the European Union.

"All we want is these sanctions to be removed and we will do better than what we are doing now," said Minister Moyo.

Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Balbina Daes Piennar, was part of the tour and commended Minister Moyo and Ambassador Ueitele for the twinning initiative, which is a ratification of the two nations' cordial relations.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government programmes Dr Joram Gumbo also concluded his tour of the province with a visit to Mkhosana electricity sub-station in Victoria Falls last Friday.  

Dr Gumbo toured a tourism community project in Tsholotsho, Hwange Teacher's College and the sub-station to assess progress in their implementation. He said he will present a detailed report to Government so that more funds can be released from Treasury to complete the projects.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

11 mins ago | 23 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

37 mins ago | 205 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

2 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3875 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4644 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 3888 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

8 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

8 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

8 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

8 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 717 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 769 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1686 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

8 hrs ago | 346 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

8 hrs ago | 359 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 905 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

9 hrs ago | 211 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

9 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days