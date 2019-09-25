Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

News / National

by Staff reporter

MATEBELELAND North province and Namibia's Omaheke region have agreed to co-operate in at least eight sectors with agreements set to be signed before the end of the year.Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, accompanied by a delegation comprising officials from local authorities and Government departments, led his Omaheke region counterpart Mr Festus Tulonga Ueitele on a tour of the province where both parties identified education, farm management, cattle ranching, affordable housing, culture, local authorities' administration, mining and charcoal making as the main areas of co-operation.In July, Minister Moyo and Governor Ueitele toured projects in Omaheke.On the education front, Namibia will be sending students to study at Lupane State University and other institutions while experts in the farming and local authorities will be seconded to Omaheke to train their counterparts in farm management and local governance.Speaking in Victoria Falls last Friday at the end of their five day tour, Minister Moyo and Governor Ueitele said they were both ready to sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU).The two signed minutes of agreed areas, detailing areas of co-operation which will be contained in the final MoU. Governor Ueitele said his country would be holding its general elections in November which will delay the signing process."As a region we have decided to twin with Matabeleland North so we learn a lot from Zimbabwe whose way of doing business is impressive. The province is doing very well and it's probably my region that has to start learning from Matabeleland North."This province has plenty of minerals and we want to use experiences from universities here to see if we can tap minerals in our region. I believe within a month or two we will indicate that we are ready to sign the MoU. We may delay because we have elections in November but it will definitely be this year," he said.Omaheke region specialises in cattle ranching because of its climate while Matabeleland North has vast pastures from which Namibia can benefit. The Governor said Matabeleland North has potential to transform itself into a vibrant economy especially through devolution of power.Minister Moyo said twinning with Omaheke region will enhance Matabeleland North's development vision and empowerment of its people."This was a return visit after we went there in July. We visited mines, farms, housing projects, poultry, piggery, crocodile farming projects, fisheries and a waste recycling plant. I'm happy as Minister of State that we have started twinning with Omaheke region of Namibia and I want to assure you, after this, the people of Matabeleland North and Omaheke region will not be the same again as this co-operation will change livelihoods," said Minister Moyo.He said the Second Republic is committed to transforming the country into an upper middle economy by 2030 despite the sanctions imposed by America and the European Union."All we want is these sanctions to be removed and we will do better than what we are doing now," said Minister Moyo.Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Balbina Daes Piennar, was part of the tour and commended Minister Moyo and Ambassador Ueitele for the twinning initiative, which is a ratification of the two nations' cordial relations.Meanwhile, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government programmes Dr Joram Gumbo also concluded his tour of the province with a visit to Mkhosana electricity sub-station in Victoria Falls last Friday.Dr Gumbo toured a tourism community project in Tsholotsho, Hwange Teacher's College and the sub-station to assess progress in their implementation. He said he will present a detailed report to Government so that more funds can be released from Treasury to complete the projects.