50 city sex workers 'repent'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
CHURCHES say they convinced at least 50 commercial sex workers in Bulawayo to abandon the world's oldest profession during a five-day outreach programme.

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) and Africa Evangelistic Enterprise (AEEZ), an evangelistic support organisation, said the women turned to God during the Bulawayo for Jesus Mission.

Organisers said the outreach was meant to give residents "hope instead of despair, improvement for human moral state as well as tenacity for development and success to people of Bulawayo".

The announcement that the commercial sex workers had repented was made during a a top leadership dinner dubbed The Shining Stars Dinner last week.

It was organised by AEEZ, a Christian organisation that was formed in 1962 by a South African, Michael Cassidy.

One of the organisers, Pastor Chris Nxumalo, said the 50 commercial sex workers were among the 66 that had been invited to the dinner.

"This has been a productive week, we held a dinner for our shining stars. I am talking of our commercial sex workers, we are happy to say that 66 turned up for the dinner to listen to the gospel of God, and of those 66, 50 of them gave their lives to the Lord their saviour," Nxumalo said.

AEEZ team leader Bishop Guide Makore said the women would be taught life skills so that they could start rebuilding their lives.

"These ladies are angels, you know during their dinner they were screaming ‘Halelluyah' more than the regular church-goers," he said.

"I am so happy to say we will help them with life skills like tailoring, baking and hairdressing.

"We want them to do things that will keep them out of the streets."

The crusades, which ran under the theme Evangalising the cities of Africa through word and deed in partnership with the church, also saw the groups drilling a borehole at Vulindlela Primary School in Cowdray Park.
Source - newsday

