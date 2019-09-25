Latest News Editor's Choice


ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Trade unionists Peter Mutasa on Saturday called upon the MDC leadership to roll out demonstrations countrywide to force President Emmerson to heed the voices of workers and the unemployed whom he said were suffering under Zanu-PF rule.

Mutasa, who is the president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), was speaking at the MDC's 20th anniversary held at the iconic Rufaro Stadium, the same venue where the MDC was formed in 1999.
The MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa threatened a new wave of demonstrations to ostensibly pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa into dialogue, which he hopes will lead to a power-sharing agreement.

Addressing supporters at the party's 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, Mr Chamisa said his party had the militant machinery to force the country to a standstill.

The new wave of demonstrations, he said, will be designed to prevent police from stopping them.

"What we want to show them is that aiwa isu hativharirwi ma-demonstrations. Tirikuda kuronga nyaya, asi strategy haitaurwi mu-stadium. But we are coming up with a strategy in your local authorities, in your local communities, where we will tell you about the way forward soon. . . What we are saying is let us go for national dialogue to see how we can resolve the situation in the country."

Mr Chamisa continues to call for dialogue despite refusing to join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad). MDC youth league leader Obey Sithole said the party's youths will soon engage in demonstrations countrywide.
Meanwhile, the Nelson Chamisa led MDC has pledged it will bring back the multi-currency regime and withdraw the local currency until a time the productive sector was resuscitation if it comes into government.

Chamisa said his party had a plan to end the economic woes afflicting the country in 30 days.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

