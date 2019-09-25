Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe has alleged infiltration in party structures by opposition and the fallen G40 members to fan divisions and disrupt development initiatives.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters in Mazowe West, ward 24 at Mapere Primary School at the victory celebrations for councillor Beauty Mugadzaweta, Kazembe urged party members not to remain in election mode.

"We have been infiltrated by the opposition and some G40 cabals who are trying to steal your vote which you gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa. They are coming in the province and fanning divisions for us to remain in the election mode so as to disturb development," he said.

Kazembe claimed that there were some Zanu-PF members working with their "enemy" to disturb the party functions.

"Among ourselves, we have members who are working with our enemies to sabotage our economy and party functions. We have the same people stealing Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority transformers for the country to be in darkness. They are also increasing prices in shops for you to revolt against our president."

Mazowe West's Zvanaka district chairperson Jevision Munjoro urged the party to provide food handouts as hunger was tormenting villagers.

"We all know that you are listening Cde and we are taking this opportunity to inform you that our people here are hungry and are in need of more food aid. You know we had drought, so may you kindly assist your people as you have been doing in infrastructure development," Munjoro said.

Mazowe Rural District Council chairperson John Mudzonga promised to work hard to avoid divisions in the party.

"As councillors, we are promising the party that we are going to work hard and avoid divisions in the party because they are slowing development in our province," Mudzonga said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

13 mins ago | 39 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

1 hr ago | 1664 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3582 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4364 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 3741 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

7 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

7 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

7 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

7 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

7 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

7 hrs ago | 2097 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

City tables shock budget

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1664 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 985 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

8 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa meets Israeli's Minister of Intelligence

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa sideline Ndebeles as envoys?

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chief Justice speaks on rule of law

8 hrs ago | 230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days