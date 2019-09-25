Latest News Editor's Choice


Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Controversial activist Dr Peter Magombeyi, who "sneaked" out of the country last week, is reportedly receiving treatment at the upmarket Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Information obtained by The Sunday Mail yesterday indicate that Dr Magombeyi is currently holed up in South Africa and may later proceed to the United States on a medical scholarship.

He left the country in dramatic scenes when he sneaked out through the back door of a local medical facility where he was receiving treatment.

The media was eager to get first-hand information from the youthful doctor about the purported abduction.

Dr Magombeyi, who was born in 1993 and grew up in Bulawayo, was allowed to travel to South Africa after Judge President Justice George Chiweshe ruled that he could proceed to Johannesburg.

Police had sought to block him from travelling citing security concerns.

His alleged disappearance on 14 September, 2019 has not been proved to date as an act of abduction as there are conflicting narratives as to what exactly happened.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctor's Association acting president's version of events is understood to be inconsistent.

Conflicting versions

Initially investigators were told that he left home (2915 Budiriro 2 house in Harare), where he lives with a Dr Jena, for an all-night prayer at an undisclosed church.

He, however, told police he had actually gone for a "drink with the boys".

Prior to the alleged abduction, Dr Magombeyi reportedly posted on his social media pages in August 2019 a screenshot of a threatening SMS on his phone reading:  "Usazoti I did not warn you. Ramba uchiita nharo. Uchatorwa nechamupupuri. We are getting close now."

It seems Dr Magombeyi never bothered to make a police report of the threatening messages, fuelling speculation that it could be part of a well-choreographed script.

The phone number which purportedly sent the threats is not registered.

It is during these "threat days" that Dr Magombeyi called for a strike by junior doctors.

But it has since been revealed that Dr Magombeyi was actually in trouble with his Harare Central Hospital bosses for alleged absenteeism.

In fact, he reportedly went through a disciplinary hearing on 10 September, 2019 — four days before being "abducted".

What is also puzzling is that Dr Magombeyi can hardly remember what exactly transpired when he was allegedly abducted by the unnamed gang.

Interestingly, although he could not remember his abductors, he did not forget his Twitter page, where he posted just a few days after the alleged disappearance thanking those who prayed for him.

What also complicates the abduction line is the involvement of opposition political parties and some foreign embassies known for stopping at nothing to discredit the Zimbabwean Government.

Some known career "human rights" activists who survive from donor handouts could not miss a chance to please their handlers.

In an interview with a United States-based pirate radio station, Dr Magombeyi was quoted as saying: "I remember being in a basement of some sort, being electrocuted at some point, that is what I vividly remember. I just don't remember.

"I barely remember anything. I think I am having retrograde amnesia, I just don't know."

The Sunday Mail understands that a team of doctors led by Trust Zaranyika, Aaron Musara, Andrew Mataruse, Walter Mangezi and Shingirirai Meki examined Dr Magombeyi in the presence of his lawyers Messrs Doug Coltart and Jeremiah Bhamu.

The doctors' notes indicate that Dr Magombeyi was suffering from "significant neurocognitive and psychological dysfunction" and an affidavit stated that he required "brain imaging and toxicological evaluation" outside Zimbabwe.

History

Dr Magombeyi enrolled into the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Medical School, where he also became a student representative in 2014 before graduating in 2018.

He is on his first year internship at Harare Central Hospital, raising speculation as to how such a junior doctor can lead ZHDA.

The doctor has not made his political ambitions a secret, posting on his Facebook page that he was an "aspiring politician".

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema recently warned that the Government would not hesitate to promulgate new laws to punish those who abuse social media making baseless abduction claims against the State.

He issued a chilling warning that those who make such allegations "should prove their case or go to jail".

Source - The Sunday Mail

