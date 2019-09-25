Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe looked after his own

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE drums reverberated at the home of the late former President Robert Mugabe as boys from the Roman Catholic-run Kutama Boys High Mission sang in smooth innocent majestic voices to bid farewell to a man who towered over Zimbabwe for over 37 years.

Stubborn in death as he was in life, Mugabe was finally interred at his rural home in Zvimba under heavy security and a canopy adorned with beautiful flowery words in praise of the deceased, pouring out from mouths of close family, friends and foes alike all saying his legacy of empowering the local Zimbabweans will live forever.

The paltry number of mourns gathered at the homestead did not deter relatives from calling Mugabe, the best gift to the nation, an economic emancipator par excellence and a man President Emmerson Mnangagwa should emulate.

Johannes Karigamombe, wielding the power of the microphone as a relative of the late Mugabe, spoke about how he was given a farm taken violently from the hands of its former white owners, to give him and his family a fighting chance of a better life.

"I thought he would give me money, but he did not. Instead of giving me fish he gave me a fishing rod. I went and worked and bought a big car. I brought that car to him thinking that he would be happy, but no, he said go and keep farming. I went and farmed and bought an even bigger car and came with it to him again, but he said keep farming. He gave us wealth, that is the kind of man he was," Karigamombe said.

Indeed there were big cars in the Mugabe homestead, quite an outstanding structure owned by any individual in the Zvimba village. Bigger than some government clinics and district hospitals and by far better than primary schools in rural Zvimba.

Former Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa, a relative of the late, stood up to add his voice attacking Zvimba chiefs for trying to force their decision to bury the late Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre against his last wishes.

Chidhakwa is not the only Mugabe relative afforded lucrative allowances, benefits and tittles by the former President ousted in November 2017 in a military coup for allegedly building a dynasty using State resources.

Former Industry minister Mike Bimha, Patrick Zhuwao (former Indigenisation minister), Bona Mugabe appointed to the censorship board, his son-in-law Simba appointed to a lofty position at the controversial and ill-fated national carrier Zimbabwe Airways, just to mention a few.

They all came to bid farewell to the man who, while responsible for bringing the economy of a once vibrant industry to its knees, ensured that those close to him were well fed.

Recipient of countless lucrative tenders under the Mugabe regime, Wickenell Chivayo parked his expensive automobile among other latest Land Rovers, Land Cruiser SUVs and Mercedes Benz in a sign of clear opulence in a land of hardships which seemed to spare those around the family icon.

Former Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede, also a Mugabe relative, was also there, adding to the list of high profile former civil servants who were either friends of the former President or his relatives.

Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma, sister to former First Lady Grace Mugabe, spoke of the late as a peace lover and peacemaker who would not hurt a fly, a man who despised violence and wanted nothing more than unity.

"He was a father and he listened even when there were marital problems and when called in to deal with family rifts he would seat there and listen. We all know that seeing him on TV he made us afraid, but at home he was such a loving man," she said.

Mugabe is blamed for the Matabeleland genocide in early 1980s, which reportedly left over 20 000 dead following a deadly crackdown by the notorious North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade. Today the region still has fresh wounds after he lived his 95 years of life refusing to apologise and heal the rifts.

In 2008, he was head of Zanu-PF when it ruthlessly crushed opposition political supporters in a presidential election run-off which shocked even the timid Sadc leaders.

Hundreds were allegedly killed, raped maimed or tortured, human rights activists were jailed, abducted and denied basic human rights by a man who even church leaders, as they prayed for him just before burial, said he was a good man.

The late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai described Mugabe as a primitive accumulator of wealth, whose need to pamper himself and his family with luxury was insatiable.

The imposing Blue Roof mansion, which the family is toying with the idea of turning into a museum, is a sign too obvious to ignore, for a man who ad nauseam declared his modesty and desire to identify with the poor.

"We have seen a primitive accumulation of wealth by Mugabe and his cronies; they have houses with 30 toilets. Their family members are in every facet of government, and they award each other tenders and farms, turning the whole country into a private limited company and that cannot be allowed," Tsvangirai once told NewsDay in an interview.

Sister to the late, Regina Gata, a widow addressing mourners with a deep voice from a well-fed belly, told the generally poor mourners from the nearby homesteads, that because of her late brother she had a bundle of degrees and a thriving farm.

"There are many widows like me out there who you fought for, you gave them land, including myself. Even if I die I have an inheritance which I will leave for my children. I went to school and because of my brother lying here, I am a doctor," she said.

Mugabe's rural homestead has three compartments, one owned and used by his late mother Bona, the other which was built by his late first wife Sally, which looks like a hospital wing on its own.

This section, with a facebrick wall and a courtyard decorated with imposing palm trees, will soon be turned into a mausoleum and repository on the Mugabe family history anchored with the grave of the former President in the centre.

On the outer wing is Grace's own quarters, magnificently built to shame even some homes in the leafy Borrowdale Brooke.

There is a dedicated Zesa substation in the home and a transformer just inside the perimeter, exposing the massive gaps of the haves and have nots.

Despite the harsh economic environment, in which a hardworking civil servant can ill afford a decent meal and lacks ability to pay just rentals, the Mugabe funeral was well lit.

Breakfast was served with eggs and bread, lunch was a five star meal opportunity with chicken, beef and fish finding space in the same plate – a rare feat for many.

To add to that government was building a mausoleum at the national shrine and already money had been spent just to pamper one of Zimbabwe's controversial figure.

Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe, said the family had offered to pay for the construction of the extravagant special tomb to ease the strain on government which is failing to import adequate power supplies to run industry, buy medicines and water purification chemicals for its people.

"We were more than willing to pay for it as a family, we told government that we will pay, but they said no, we will meet the costs… but now that he is being buried in Zvimba the government can use that money to better the lives of taxpayers," he said.

The drums beat for Mugabe one last time as flags kept at half-mast for a record three weeks can now go back to the crest. He is gone, but he will not be forgotten and the system he helped build is still in charge.

"The burying of Mugabe gives us no illusion that the ways of his past are gone. We know that this will not change our fortunes in life. The system is still there and nothing has changed. We pay our last respects, but our fight against the system continues, we have just changed tactic, but we continue to fight," NCA president Lovemore Madhuku told NewsDay in Zvimba.

Inside reinforced concrete, stainless steel plates and a courtyard secured with iron screens, Mugabe's body was laid to rest and the keys will be guarded like a national treasure, but tales of his brutality escape beyond those walls.

The poverty authored under his watch remains a script authored only in Zimbabwe.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

29 mins ago | 108 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

1 hr ago | 2202 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3783 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

6 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

6 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

6 hrs ago | 4567 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 3832 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

7 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

7 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

7 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

8 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

8 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

City tables shock budget

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

8 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1678 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 997 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

8 hrs ago | 357 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 900 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

8 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa meets Israeli's Minister of Intelligence

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa sideline Ndebeles as envoys?

9 hrs ago | 432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days