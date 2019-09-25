News / National
Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre
Former Minister and Zanu-PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has called for the exhumation of Joshua Nkomo from the National Heroes Acre and his remains to be buried at the Matopos.
This follows a move by the Mugabe family to snub the National Heroes Acre and buried former President Robert Mugabe at his Zvimba rural home at the weekend.
Prof Moyo said it was only proper for Nkomo to be buried close to King Mzilikazi in Matopos.
"With the "National Heroes Acre" soiled and confirmed as just a ZanuPF cemetery and thus permanently discredited, arguably, it stands to reason that #Matopos, where #KingMzilikazi rests, is the befitting resting place for #FatherZimbabwe. Something only a new Zimbabwe can correct!," said Prof Moyo.
Nkomo died on 1 July 1999 and was buried at the Heroes Acre amid reports that his family wanted him to be buried next to his parents in Kezi.
Source - Byo24News