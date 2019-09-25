Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says the late former PF ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo should be reburied in Matopos where the Ndebele King Mzilikazi's grave is located.

Said Moyo, "With the National Heroes Acre"soiled and confirmed as just a Zanu PF cemetery and thus permanently discredited, arguably, it stands to reason that Matopos, where King Mzilikazi rests, is the befitting resting place for Father Zimbabwe. Something only a new Zimbabwe can correct!"

Moyo's statements come two days after the Founding Executive President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe was buried in his rural home Zvimba after he snubbed the heroes acre for fear of having his body being used for ritual by some unnamed people.


Zimbabweans on social media have called upon families on national heroes whose members were buried at the national shrines against their wishes to apply for exhumations and rebury them to places of their choice.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

47 mins ago | 962 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 3292 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

5 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

5 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

5 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 3612 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

7 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

7 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

7 hrs ago | 3632 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

7 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

7 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

7 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

7 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

7 hrs ago | 673 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

City tables shock budget

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe faces 30 000 tractor deficit

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa humiliates wife?

8 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof coffin, feared 'people will use my parts'

8 hrs ago | 1636 Views

RBZ third batch of TBs oversubscribed

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa takes re-engagement crusade a gear up at UN

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

Matebeleland North, Namibia agree to co-operate in 8 sectors

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

'We were bashed by Mugabe,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Condoms distribution in Bulawayo declines

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Accident victim sues Mthuli Ncube's Ministry, driver for $700,000

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

'MDC demos politics at play'

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Nust student acquitted of rape charge

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

New funding model for Command Agriculture

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa calls on churches to lead in unifying nation

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Football legend Hamid Dhana dies

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Experts warn of heat wave

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Grace's insecurities & scheming derailed plans to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 827 Views

Chamisa's youths vow Mnangagwa confrontation

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

The Prince of BF denies Dynamos a sip of Chibuku

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZIFA fined over Mighty Warriors' boycott

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zvoma, estranged wife in property wrangle

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Traffic cops assault motorist at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Chamisa lures Zanu-PF, civic groups to join anti-Mnangagwa crusade

8 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mnangagwa meets Israeli's Minister of Intelligence

8 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa sideline Ndebeles as envoys?

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chief Justice speaks on rule of law

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Kuda Tagwirei told to come back to Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 4967 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days