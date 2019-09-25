Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Dear @Hon_Kasukuwere you have taught me most of what I know about politics & I forever regard you. I am sorry we took different sides politically. I also regret it. Ndakatadza paya. U will be back, I know. G40 is very much alive! Once RGM gives you the signal, motiwudzawo. Twabam https://t.co/htz4BkIPKO — #ThePeoplesChampion👊🏾🤝✊🏾 (@acielumumba) September 29, 2019

Self-styled communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje has apologised for joining the Lacoste faction and ditching the then G40 faction at the height of the battle to succeed the late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Gabriel Mugabe.Posting on micro blogging site Twitter Mutumanje said, "Dear Hon. Kasukuwere you have taught me most of what I know about politics and I forever regard you. I am sorry we took different sides politically. I also regret it. Ndakatadza paya. U will be back, I know. G40 is very much alive! Once RGM gives you the signal, motiwudzawo."Mutumaje was alleged to have been given money by Ambassador Chris Mutsvagwa to do a hatchet job that targeted that targeted perceived enemies of the ailing War Veterans Chairman.Kasukuwere urged Mutumanje to be a principled person."Acie, you are a wonderful youngman with a brilliant future in our nation." Kasukuwere said. "Always carefully hold your compass and don't allow the wind to determine your direction. Happy Birthday and attaining the prime age of 40 Principles! Principles!"Media house proprietor Brighton Musonza said he believes Kasukuwere has a bright future in Zimbabwe's politics."Kasukuwere is a future leader. I have learnt a few things in my longtime opposing Zanu PF. I'll give everyone a chance and Kasukuwere has a great chance. Ndini ndadaro. Zimbabwe's very own impartial observer not aligned to any groupie. Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo are assets." Musonza said.