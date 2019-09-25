Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu, has announced that the ruling party is considering converting the house of the late Robert Mugabe commonly known as the Blue Roof residence into a Museum or a Monument that will benefit the party.

Mpofu's statements comes two days after the party Spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo issued a statement saying the Mugabe family was playing politics and shocked the party by burying the late Zimbabwe's strongman in Zvimba.

Commenting in the matter journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "It was a matter of time before the Arrivalists had shown their pettiness! I never liked Robert Mugabe, but being vindictive to his family because Bob refused to be buried at the Heroes Acre has to be Emmerson Mnangagwa's lowest! How low can he get?"




Professor Jonathan Moyo questioned whether ZANU PF built the house for the Mugabes.

"There goes the ever vindictive Mnangagwa. Did ZanuPF build the Blue Roof residence and was all the land there bought by ZanuPF?" Moyo asked.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days