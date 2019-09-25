President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Justice Owen Tagu has postponed to Thursday the matter in which water rights campaigners are seeking an order to compel President Mnangagwa to declare the water crisis in Harare a state of disaster to allow lawyers from AG's Office to seek further instructions on representing him — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) September 30, 2019

Harare judge Justice Owen Tagu has postponed to Thursday the matter in which water rights advocacy organisation the Community Water Alliance Trust (CWAT seeking an order to compel President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare the water crisis in Harare a state of disaster.The judge said the postponement was to allow lawyers from Attorney General's Office O to seek further instructions on representing President Mnangagwa.CWAT which is being represented by Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said despite the calamity of the water crisis, President Mnangagwa had inexplicably not exercised his powers to declare a state of disaster, which would allow for the intervention of central government and donor support to avert a foreseeable imminent disaster.