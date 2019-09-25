Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago | Views
Harare judge Justice Owen Tagu has postponed to Thursday the matter in which water rights advocacy organisation the Community Water Alliance Trust (CWAT seeking an order to compel President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare the water crisis in Harare a state of disaster.

The judge said the postponement was to allow lawyers from Attorney General's Office O to seek further instructions on representing President Mnangagwa.

CWAT which is being represented by Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said despite the calamity of the water crisis, President Mnangagwa had inexplicably not exercised his powers to declare a state of disaster, which would allow for the intervention of central government and donor support to avert a foreseeable imminent disaster.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

43 mins ago | 82 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 30 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4484 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

6 hrs ago | 4465 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

What Mugabe feared most

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

7 hrs ago | 5792 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

8 hrs ago | 860 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

8 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

8 hrs ago | 4743 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

9 hrs ago | 7456 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 885 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 5815 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

14 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

14 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

14 hrs ago | 5438 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6038 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

15 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

15 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

15 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

15 hrs ago | 5145 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

15 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

15 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

15 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

15 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

15 hrs ago | 862 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days