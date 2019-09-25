Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The body of former president Robert Mugabe was buried yesterday at his rural home in Zvimba in a low-key event.

Mugabe's family gathered at Kutama village where they witnessed his burial under tight security.

The late president's relatives claimed there were people that wanted to "defile" the 95-year-old's body for ritual purposes.

Mugabe's family decided to bury him in Kutama after initially agreeing that his remains be interred at the Heroes Acre in Harare.

A mausoleum was already being constructed at the national shrine.

At the burial site in Kutama, which is in his homestead's courtyard, the family tightened security and a top engineering firm was hired to secure the grave. Angle iron screens and toughened locks were installed to seal the entire house which was built by Mugabe's first wife, Sally.

Initially journalists and other mourners were prevented from accessing the burial site. They were only given access during the burial late in the afternoon.

Insiders said the grave was cast with thick concrete, lined with stainless steel plates and reinforced with steel.

"The high security is premised on the grounds that we fear there are people who want to steal his body for ritual purposes and we are just basically taking precautions," a member of the Mugabe family said.

Mugabe's sister Regina Gata told mourners that Grace had foiled plans by people who wanted to use her brother's body for rituals.

"She stood as a hero and said she would not betray him even on his death bed," Gata said.

"She took care of him in life and death and defended his body so that nobody could defile it.

"There are others who wanted to do traditional things on it, but we stood firm and said no."

She said the decision to bury Mugabe in Kutama was not taken by Grace, but the family wanted to honour his wish not to be buried at the Heroes Acre.

"They simply respected the wishes of a dead person, this is not their doing and I am here to vindicate them," Gata said.

Grace's sister Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma said Mugabe told his relatives that he did not want to be buried at the Heroes Acre because he had been insulted.

"I spoke to him in person and asked him why he did not want to be buried at the national shrine and his response was simply 'I was demeaned and insulted'", she said.

Mugabe reportedly told his close relatives that he did not want to be buried by his former colleagues who toppled him in a coup in November 2017.

The Roman Catholic Church's Harare Diocese vicar general Father Kennedy Muguti said Grace fought to ensure Mugabe's wishes were respected.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa was the only notable government and Zanu-PF official who attended the burial.

Zanu-PF described the decision to bury Mugabe in Kutama instead of the Heroes Acre as a political gimmick.

"We indeed respect the wishes of families of deceased heroes, hence get saddened when manoeuvres that border on political gimmicks begin to unfold on the issue concerning an illustrious liberation icon," Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said in a statement.

He said Mugabe's family had "surreptitiously" taken his remains to Zvimba.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

43 mins ago | 82 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 29 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

6 hrs ago | 4464 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

What Mugabe feared most

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

7 hrs ago | 1714 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

7 hrs ago | 5792 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

8 hrs ago | 860 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

8 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

8 hrs ago | 4742 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

9 hrs ago | 7455 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 885 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 5815 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

14 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

14 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

14 hrs ago | 5438 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6038 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

15 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

15 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

15 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

15 hrs ago | 5145 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

15 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

15 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

15 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

15 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

15 hrs ago | 862 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days