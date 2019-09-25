Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
CALEDONIA Mining Corporation has bemoaned the rampant increase of illegal mining activities on properties controlled by its gold mining company, Blanket Mine in Gwanda.

Blanket Mine has exploration title holdings in the form of registered mining claims in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt totalling 237 claims — properties covering about 2 500 hectares.

Included within these claim areas are 18 previously operated small gold workings which warrant further exploration.

"There has been an increase in illegal mining activities on properties controlled by Blanket. This gives rise to increased security costs and an increased risk of theft and damage to equipment," the company said in its management's discussion and analysis of the consolidated operating results and financial position for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Blanket has received adequate support and assistance from the Zimbabwean police in investigating such cases."

Meanwhile, the company said it needed to identify new resources to replace depleted ore and to commence new projects.

Blanket has embarked on the development and exploration programmes, but it said no assurance could be given that exploration would be successful in identifying sufficient mineral resources of an adequate grade and suitable metallurgical characteristics suitable for further development or production.

"The business of Caledonia contains significant risk due to the nature of mining, exploration and development activities. Caledonia's business contains significant additional risks due to the jurisdictions in which it operates and the nature of mining, exploration and development. Included in the risk factors below are details of how management seeks to mitigate the risks where this is possible," it said.

Caledonia is an exploration, development and mining corporation focused on Zimbabwe.

Following the implementation of indigenisation at the Blanket Mine in September 2012, its primary asset was a 49% stake in the gold mine.

Pursuant to the signing of an agreement announced on November 6, 2018, Caledonia intends to purchase a further 15% of Blanket from one of Blanket's indigenous shareholders.

The transaction remains subject to approvals from various Zimbabwean regulatory authorities.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

41 mins ago | 76 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 27 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

3 hrs ago | 1533 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4470 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

6 hrs ago | 4461 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

What Mugabe feared most

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

7 hrs ago | 1713 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

7 hrs ago | 5786 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

8 hrs ago | 860 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

8 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

8 hrs ago | 4739 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

9 hrs ago | 7454 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 5812 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

14 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

14 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

14 hrs ago | 5437 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6037 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

15 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

15 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

15 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

15 hrs ago | 5144 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

15 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

15 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

15 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

15 hrs ago | 3126 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

15 hrs ago | 862 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days