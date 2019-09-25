Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe mining industry lags behind in technology

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
YOUNG Miners Foundation (YMF) chief executive Payne Kupfukwa has lamented that the local mining industry was lagging behind in terms of technology, with firms using archaic and inefficient equipment.

Kupfukwa made the remarks during a YMF seminar held at the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Bulawayo on Friday last week.

The seminar sought to discuss modalities on how to achieve a US$12 billion mining economy by 2023 at the same time highlighting problems faced by miners.

"Things are very slow in the mining sector which is the backbone of the economy. Our technology is still behind; we are using technology that was used by our forefathers," Kupfukwa said.

"The mining sector is not moving in line with the other technology. We have to come up with innovative technologies to steer the mining industry. You discover that our students when they graduate and go to places like Germany they cannot even operate a mining machine there because it will be a totally new advanced machine."

How Mine operations manager, Elton Gwatidzo urged the Mines ministry to improve on certification of miners.

"We have a problem of mining rights and claims. The same piece of land can be distributed to two different people and this causes disputes and resolutions that can take a time frame of about five years," Gwatidzo said.

"There is lack of exploitation of minerals. My encouragement is to make synergies with institutions of higher learning. Some of the idle resources which were dumped should be utilised as they can be resuscitated by engineers and continue to mine."

Current statistics show that 84% of miners are unregistered and only 16% are registered.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation public relations officer Desman Mangisi said artisanal miners were facing many challenges.

"Mining should be formalised, that is, allocation of mineable areas with resources that can be accessed by artisanal miners," he said.

"There are dispute issues in the gold sector; they (artisanal) are bringing in over 20% of total gold output, that is, around five tonnes per annum."

Mangisi also said an estimated 15 tonnes is traded on the parallel market.

"Some of the challenges faced by artisanal miners include mechanisation and lack of funding, in accessible loans," Mangisi said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

40 mins ago | 74 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 27 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

3 hrs ago | 1530 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4467 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

6 hrs ago | 4459 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

What Mugabe feared most

6 hrs ago | 651 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

7 hrs ago | 1713 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

7 hrs ago | 5783 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

8 hrs ago | 860 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

8 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

8 hrs ago | 4739 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

9 hrs ago | 7454 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 5812 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

14 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

14 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

14 hrs ago | 5437 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6037 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

15 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

15 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

15 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

15 hrs ago | 5144 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

15 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

15 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

15 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

15 hrs ago | 3126 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

15 hrs ago | 862 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

15 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days