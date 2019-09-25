Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT'S recruitment freeze has seen most departments, among them the higher education institutions, operating with skeleton staff, making it difficult for them to deliver expected outcomes, an official has said.

This was revealed by the Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic principal Ngoni Moyo at the recent tour of the Gwanda-based institution by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and
Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

"We are short-staffed. We have been applying to the relevant ministry to be given a go-ahead to employ more lecturers, but we are always being turned down, making it difficult for us to discharge our duties," Moyo said.

Government froze recruitments and promotions in the civil service as part of its staff rationalisation exercise in line with recommendations of the civil service report of 2015.

The committee, chaired by MDC legislator Daniel Molokele was taken on a tour of the college by heads of departments.

Moyo said power outages were also disrupting studies.

"We are having serious problems with the power supply. Our students cannot study because of the blackouts we are experiencing. We go for 16 hours without power and it is difficult for us to produce quality results," Moyo said.

Moyo said they had written to the power utility, Zesa to review load-shedding for the college.

"We have just written to Zesa to spare us on load-shedding since we are a learning institution because we need as much power as we can, we are waiting for the parastatal's response," Moyo said.

Students and staff accommodation was another challenge, Moyo said.

"About 99% of our students are staying outside campus. It is difficult for them to study till late at their library for they have to go back to their respective lodgings. Same with the lecturers, they do not have accommodation."

However, on the positive side, Molokele noted that the college is quite inclusive as it has ramps for the physically-challenged students who use wheelchairs.

"Well, I can see that you are ready to enrol any type of student despite their disabilities as you have ramps to help them move from one point to another," Molokele said.

The committee is expected to conclude its visits to all government-run tertiary institutions by November and table is findings before Parliament.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

4 hrs ago | 1696 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4708 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

7 hrs ago | 4549 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

What Mugabe feared most

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

8 hrs ago | 1761 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

8 hrs ago | 5953 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

9 hrs ago | 4832 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

10 hrs ago | 7547 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 5857 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

15 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

15 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

15 hrs ago | 5448 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

15 hrs ago | 6090 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

16 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

16 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

16 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

16 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

16 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

16 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days