Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Award-winning Zimbabwean Musician Diego Tryno  nicknamed 'Mr Coffee Please'  who made quite a splash with his celebrated debut album Lazarus(Age vol1) late last year, is about to start an epidemic of seismic proportion with his new full-length album Stories(Age vol2) dropping nationwide on December 1, 2019.

After the success of Diego's summer hit "Go diego go" which had thousands of foreigners taking a stab at what became known virally as the Dora's hunt ; the ambitious entertainer got in the lab with Zimbabwean beat makers "Deehobz,579 Ent and Dj Zedaz" to expand his body of work and bring his craft back home. The marathon recording session that ensued led to the epidemic project that Diego is now referring to as his greatest accomplishment.

"Other than 'Lazarus,' me and The Crew created and recorded the entire album in a week, this was the hardest I've ever worked in a studio. The fast pace drove and pushed me to become a better artist and to have more respect for my craft," explains Diego Tryno of the recording process of Stories.

Cerebral holdings CEO Trissha Jones, who is also his manager beams with pride when it comes to Diego, born Diego Tinotenda Chikombeka. She states, "I'm amazed by his rapid growth, humility and the evolution of his content and work ethic" In terms of the music, Jones describes singles "Cooler Box " as an "anthem for getting athletes and grinders in general motivated and explains that "Lazarus speaks to people of all ages and is extremely related in today's culture." TNT's visionary added that the Colorado based independent agency will be putting its full arsenal of support behind Stories and for the personal and professional development of Diego Tryno. There will be a promo tour and exciting visuals for selected singles in the coming weeks.

While the talented rap star has blessed countless stages across the country with his electric showmanship and rambunctious delivery, his first big show was 2015 Summer Jam in his hometown. From there he joined the I Wanna See You Dance Tour line up where he held his own among other popular musicians. He has been profiled on prominent local TV news programs and featured in national press outlets. He explains that his moving from city to city made him experience different life situations thus his lyrics can relate to any life situation.

Citing his fans as his motivation, the young influencer thinks of his supporters as family and takes personal responsibility for the content and impact his work has on them. As the project's name suggests, Tryno is aiming for his music, and its positive message to start an epidemic of infectious, feel good, age appropriate music that kids and all ages can relate and dance to. Stories will available online everywhere for streaming and downloading.

Source - Agencies

Most Popular In 7 Days