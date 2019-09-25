Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate, Hosea Mujaya, has postponed the trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance, (PHD), ministries to the 8th of next month.

PHD is being charged on allegations of tax evasion

Magaya's church is being charged for breaching Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations on over US$28 million realised from sale of church wares since 2013.

According to the State, the church raises revenue from selling church regalia, anointing oil, holy water and from its guest house. It is alleged that sometime in October last year, ZIMRA conducted tax investigations and recovered financial statements from PHD for the period extending from 2013 to 2017.

The court heard that ZIMRA recovered financial statements from the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe which were submitted by PHD for a loan application.

The statements showed that the church realised sales amounting to $28 706 040 between 2013 and 2017.


Source - zbc

