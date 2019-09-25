Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will honour his promise and transfer the ownership of the Blue Roof Mansion to the Mugabe family, the Ministry of information has said in a statement.

This is despite earlier statements by Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu that the Blue Roof Mansion will be turned into a museum.

"Both Zanu-PF and Government are led by one Principal, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. His position regarding properties which are due to be transferred to the family of the late Cde RG Mugabe is that he will honour the commitments he made. Those properties will be transferred as planned," said the Ministry.

Source - Byo24news

