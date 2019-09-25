Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Robert Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, has credited EFF leader Julius Malema for pushing Zimbabwe's government to honour his uncle's burial wishes.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on September 6 and was buried on Saturday.

On his website, Zhuwao thanked Malema for an interview he did in Zimbabwe in which he pushed the government to honour the former president's wishes to be buried in his hometown in Zvimba instead of at Heroes Acre in Harare.

This despite Zanu-PF accusing Malema of demeaning the legacy of Mugabe and taking cheap shots at Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa.


"Thank you to the EFF and its Commander in Chief Honourable Julius Malema for consoling us and assisting the family of the late President Mugabe to have his wishes honoured on where he would like his mortal remains to be interred.

"After the family of the late President Mugabe expressed its desire to proceed with his burial in Zvimba, the government of Zimbabwe, in its press release dated 26 September 2019, indicated that it is co-operating with the family. The government of Zimbabwe will render all the necessary support to give the late President Mugabe a fitting burial led by the family," said Zhuwao.

Zhuwao also extended his appreciation to the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihkle Zikalalala, former president Thabo Mbeki and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Gratitude also goes to the EFF for celebrating the late President Mugabe's legacy at the first public memorial service on 12 September 2019 addressed by Honourables Malema, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao.

"Gratitude also goes to the ANC's Kwa-Zulu Natal Provincial Executive led by Premier Sihle Zikalalala for honouring President Mugabe as a member of the ANC during his days at Fort Hare University.

"The ANC's memorial services were addressed at the highest levels by [former] president Mbeki and Honourable Minister Kasukuwere on 17 September, and by President Ramaphosa and Honourable Minister Zhuwao on 20 September 2019. Asante Sana. Iwe Neni Tine Basa. Umsebenzi lo Umkhulu," he said.

Source - citizen

Most Popular In 7 Days