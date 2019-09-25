WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Following the death of Zimbabwe's founding father, Robert Mugabe, the President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a commitment to transfer the properties of the late national hero to the family.Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, confirmed that President Mnangagwa will keep his promise and transfer the properties to the Mugabe family.Watch Mr Mangwana explain President Mnangagwa's position on this issue.