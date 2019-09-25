Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday said his party, ZANU-PF, was determined to transfer title deeds of the imposing Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale and a Mount Pleasant property to the late former President Robert Mugabe's family.

ZANU-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa had informed him that the ruling party will transfer title deeds of the two properties in the near future, to the late national hero's family.

The clarification came as Dr Mpofu had been quoted in the media insinuating that the ruling party was considering converting the two properties into museums and derive benefits for the party. Dr Mpofu set the record straight.

"I was in a meeting with President Mnangagwa today (yesterday), who advised me that the party will transfer title deeds of the two properties to the family as promised. "Nothing has changed on the party's commitment to transfer the two properties," said Dr Mpofu.

Mugabe, who died on September 6 in Singapore, was declared a national hero by ZANU-PF, but his family indicated that he wished to be buried in Kutama, Zvimba, in Mashonaland West Province. He was buried on Saturday.

Recently, the Mugabe family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe confirmed that Zimbabwe's late founding father did not own both the Blue Roof mansion and the Mount Pleasant house occupied by Mrs Bona Mugabe-Chikore.

"The issue of properties is being handled by the President. He is handling the issue to ensure the family is safe. I was told by President Mnangagwa that the party will help to transfer the title deeds of the properties to the former President's family," he said.

Mr Mugabe said ZANU-PF owned the land on which the two houses were built.

"It's so funny (that) the party (ZANU-PF) is the one that bought the first house in Mt Pleasant and the land for the Blue Roof property. It leaves the former President Mugabe without a house in Harare," he said.

Dr Mpofu said they were doing the paperwork to transfer the properties to the Mugabe family. In his tribute to Mugabe during a State funeral held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, President Mnangagwa said Mugabe's legacy was a springboard for economic development. He described Mugabe as a "giant African tree that has fallen".

"He taught a generation, led a nation, inspired a continent, spoke for the oppressed and defined the politics and economics of an epoch. The man who lies before us was for years our leader, our commander, mentor and President, both in the party and Government.

"Today, Southern Africa mourns the sad loss of front-liner. Today, Africa weeps, grieving over the loss of a true Pan-African," he said.

President Mnangagwa said during his lifetime, Mugabe was vilified and given "many false names" to present him in bad light, but he remained a true African icon.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

17 mins ago | 20 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

30 mins ago | 139 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2084 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

5 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

5 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

5 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

6 hrs ago | 5122 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

6 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

6 hrs ago | 956 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Accidents kills 5

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

2022 Census preps begin

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days