Power supply to improve long-term

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is working on various policies to ensure sustainable electricity supply in the long-term after securing a deal from Mozambique's Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) of Mozambique for the supply of 100MW.This came out during the presentation of the 34th Cabinet Decision Making Matrix by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday. Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi briefed Cabinet on the deal."The Minister of Energy and Power Development informed Cabinet that he had recently concluded an agreement with the Mozambican authorities for the supply of an additional 100 megawatts from Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa of Mozambique," she said."This, together with ongoing rehabilitation of the existing small thermal power stations, should further consolidate the already improved electricity supply situation in the country."The improvement should be reinforced by the institution of a cost reflective tariff system, improved operational efficiencies at ZESA, and effective demand-side management measures. The Ministry of Energy and Power Development is already seized with these issues."