Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Power supply to improve long-term

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Government is working on various policies to ensure sustainable electricity supply in the long-term after securing a deal from Mozambique's Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) of Mozambique for the supply of 100MW.

This came out during the presentation of the 34th Cabinet Decision Making Matrix by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday. Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi briefed Cabinet on the deal.

"The Minister of Energy and Power Development informed Cabinet that he had recently concluded an agreement with the Mozambican authorities for the supply of an additional 100 megawatts from Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa of Mozambique," she said.

"This, together with ongoing rehabilitation of the existing small thermal power stations, should further consolidate the already improved electricity supply situation in the country.

"The improvement should be reinforced by the institution of a cost reflective tariff system, improved operational efficiencies at ZESA, and effective demand-side management measures. The Ministry of Energy and Power Development is already seized with these issues."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

16 mins ago | 20 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

30 mins ago | 138 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2083 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

5 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

5 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

5 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 5121 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

6 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

6 hrs ago | 956 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Accidents kills 5

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

2022 Census preps begin

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days