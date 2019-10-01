Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has extended the biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise to October 31, 2019 as Government presses ahead with reforms to restore order in the civil service by flushing out ghost workers.The project was supposed to be completed yesterday. In a statement, PSC chairman Dr Vincent Hungwe said the postponement had been necessitated by the ongoing end of year examinations."Further to our previous Press statement published on the 22nd of September, 2019, the Public Service Commission in conjunction with its technical partner, would like to update our members and stakeholders as follows; the majority of the public service members have now been registered for the biometric authentication project and the mop-up exercise has been extended to 31st October, 2019."The extension has been necessitated by the ongoing end of year school examinations, which are being supervised by school teachers, some of whom are still to regularise their registration on the database," said Dr Hungwe.