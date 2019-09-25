Accidents kills 5

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people were on Friday killed in a road accident that occurred at the 219km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Highway.The five - Taurai Spencer Gamure (37), Given Hapadziwi (49), Charisma Ncube (27), Lloyd Kofi (36) and Paddington Ngwarara (29) - died when a Ford Ranger vehicle rammed into the back of a truck.In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver of the Ford Ranger vehicle caused the accident while trying to overtake another vehicle."The accident occurred after a male adult aged 49 who was driving a Ford Ranger vehicle tried to overtake a Dong Feng truck, but later realised that there was an oncoming vehicle."The driver attempted to move back to his lane to avoid a head-on collision, but rammed into the back of the Dong Feng truck. That resulted in the death of five people," said Asst Comm Nyathi.Police have advised motorists to be more careful on the road."Police are deeply concerned with the loss of innocent lives in road traffic accidents due to human error. We urge motorists to avoid overtaking in situations which endanger the lives of passengers and other motorists. "Drivers should be exemplary while on the road," said Asst Comm Nyathi.