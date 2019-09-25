'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda has said the party and Government should pull in one direction to deliver on the revolutionary party's election promises.He was speaking during the Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting at the Winery Convention Centre in Gweru on Saturday. Matemadanda said Zanu-PF must fight nepotism to unite people in all its structures."We won an election using promises that we made in the Zanu-PF manifesto and we must deliver on those promises."We can't have a party going in one direction and Government business the other. This should serve as a warning. If you are in a board and the President approved your appointment, you need to toe the line."We will not shy away from this mandate we got from the people. Democracy should recognise the wishes of the majority."