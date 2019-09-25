Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
AFTER years of trying, Nigel "Spartan" Maphosa finally took the overall title at the Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding Championships held at 7 Arts Theatre on Saturday to be crowned Mr Zimbabwe.  

The 28-year-old Gweru-bred Maphosa who is now based in Johannesburg, South Africa had been trying since 2014 to walk away with the big trophy without success. It has been a matter of progression for Maphosa, who had won the light heavyweight in 2016 and 2017.  He was thrilled to bag the overall title.

Maphosa revealed that at one time he even wanted to quit the sport but his coach Bible Mhizha urged him to carry on competing with the belief that his time would come.

"I feel so excited, I have worked so hard for this competition; 2016 I didn't take it and I was so worried, I even thought of just giving up on bodybuilding but I kept on pushing. Bible Mhizha told me to keep on pushing, when my time comes I am going to win,'' Maphosa said.

He said he was anxious when he came into the competition since he saw Edward "Gearbox" Mutero as a big threat to his quest. Maphosa felt that his lower body is what stood out against Mutero in the fight for the big one.

"I was so nervous because Edward Mutero is a powerhouse so I was a bit worried. I worked so hard, I invested everything, even my savings, I had to sacrifice everything that I had to win this show. With Gearbox, lower body I am far much better than him,'' he said.

Maphosa came first in the men's middleweight section where Lovemore Munyamana was second. Two times in a row Mr Zimbabwe, South Africa domiciled Ndumiso Dlodlo did not make it to the final round as he finished second in the light heavyweight which was won by Mutero.

Zibusiso Khumalo of Bulawayo won the junior men's physique Under-23 and settled for second spot in the junior men Under-23 bodybuilding. Kyle MacDonald of Body Works Gym bagged gold in the women's body fitness and took silver in the bikini fitness which was won by Sharaine Rama.

Shantel Bhatch, winner of this category last year took third spot. Marko Mwale defended his men's wheelchair where Lesley Gondo also of Bulawayo was third. Ryan Gumbo caused one of the upsets of the night when he took the men's physique over 176cm ahead of favourite Blessing Sithole who got second place.

There were gold medals for the Body Works Gym trio of Charity Juma (women's physique), Justice Chikava (men's classic bodybuilding) and Diana Machakaire (women's wellness fitness) with the three being the only entrants in their respective divisions.

Prechard Hoko, a favourite in the men's physique up to 176cm took second place in that category.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

14 mins ago | 11 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

27 mins ago | 117 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

1 hr ago | 654 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2067 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

5 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

5 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 5101 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

6 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Accidents kills 5

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

2022 Census preps begin

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days