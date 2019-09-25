Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ISRAEL has invited President Mnangagwa to that country in a new chapter of diplomatic relations between the two nations which last held high level engagements 20 years ago.

President Mnangagwa met Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Israel Katz on the sidelines of the just ended 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York where the two countries agreed to rekindle relations.  

Posting on his Twitter handle, Mr Katz said the meeting with President Mnangagwa was a sign of a new chapter in relations between Zimbabwe and Israel.

"During my visit to the #UNGA, I met and shook hands with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and invited him to visit Israel.  

"This was the first high level meeting between Israeli and Zimbabwean officials for over 20 years. A sign of a new chapter in our relations," he said.

According to its Foreign Affairs website, Israel's industry concentrates on manufacturing products with a high added value that are primarily based on technological innovation.  

These include medical electronics, agrotechnology, telecommunications, computer hardware and software, solar energy, food processing and fine chemicals.

The country's agricultural success is a result of a long struggle against harsh, adverse conditions and of making maximum use of scarce water and arable land.  It produces 93 percent of its own food requirements, supplemented by imports of grain, oil seeds, meat, coffee, cocoa and sugar, which are more than offset by the wide range of agricultural products for export.

Posting on his Twitter handle on Sunday, President Mnangagwa wished the Jewish community a Happy New Year adding that Zimbabwe was working towards co-operative relations with all nations.

"Wishing our Jewish friends around the world, a happy new year. I was happy to talk with Israeli Foreign Minister @Israel_katz ahead of my speech to the UNGA.  

"We are working towards co-operative and friendly relations with all the nations of the world, for the benefit of our people," said President Mnangagwa.

In his address at the UNGA, President Mnangagwa said the country is committed to mutually beneficial relations with other nations.

"The engagement and re-engagement with all countries of the world towards returning Zimbabwe to its rightful place within the comity of nations is yielding notable progress.  

"Our arms remain outstretched with a genuine heart of friendship and co-operation, to all those willing to take this new and exciting journey of Zimbabwe's rebirth," said President Mnangagwa.  

In an interview with The Herald after President Mnangagwa's trip to the UNGA, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo described the visit as a major success for Zimbabwe.  

On the sidelines of the UNGA, President Mnangagwa held high level meetings with Commonwealth Secretary-General Mrs Patricia Scotland and investment discussions with Scandinavian countries. He also had engagements with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, African Development Bank executives, American politicians and businesspeople, global media gurus, representatives from the World Food Programme and also convened a dinner with investors in the health sector.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

16 mins ago | 18 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

29 mins ago | 136 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2082 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

5 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

5 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

5 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 5118 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

6 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

6 hrs ago | 956 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Accidents kills 5

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

2022 Census preps begin

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days