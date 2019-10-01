Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

by Staff reporter
01 Oct 2019 at 06:37hrs | Views
A TEENAGER from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for housebreaking and robbery.

Bruce Nyathi (19) from Nketa suburb robbed Ms Samukeliso Moyo (35), Mr Milton Charamba (21), Ms Beauty Mkhwananzi (37) and Ms Bridget Ndlovu (25) of their cellphones, television set, radio, laptop and shoes valued at $ 12 000. Nyathi pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, unlawful entry and theft before Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.

On the first count, second count and third counts, the magistrate sentenced Nyathi to an effective 18 months in prison.

On the fourth count, the magistrate sentenced him to an effective 12 months in jail. Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on September 2 this year, Nyathi choked Ms Moyo and Ms Mkhwanazi before robbing them of their two cellphones.

"The complainants were on their way home from the shops when the accused person approached them and grabbed them by their necks demanding cell phones and cash," said Mr Shava.

"On September 4 at Nketa 6 park, Nyathi robbed Ms Ndlovu of her J3 Samsung cell phone at knife point while she was on her way home from work," he said.

Mr Shava said on September 12, which is the last count, Nyathi broke into Mr Charamba's home in Nketa suburb while he was at work and stole his property.

"Nyathi broke into the complainant's house and took a Hisense 32-inch television set, Timberland shoes, radio, a laptop and its charger," he said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Nyathi's arrest. The value of the stolen goods was $12 000 and nothing was recovered.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

13 mins ago | 68 Views

POLAD clueless - MRP

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Maize imports stepped up to beat shortages

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

President Mnangagwa should get his ducks in a row

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

ZRP shot a vendor hides the case

3 hrs ago | 884 Views

'Mnangagwa is legitimate president' says MDC leader - chastise rigged election deniers, slap them with sanction

3 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Chitungwiza businesses construct ZRP base to help curb crime

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Pregnant sex workers flood Machipisa

6 hrs ago | 4801 Views

NetOne reclaiming Market Share

16 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Guruve South legislator bemoans loss of life at Eureka

17 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Fringe parties bought off - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

23 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Churches to hold inter denominational prayers for year 2020

23 hrs ago | 1297 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days