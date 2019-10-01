Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TEENAGER from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for housebreaking and robbery.Bruce Nyathi (19) from Nketa suburb robbed Ms Samukeliso Moyo (35), Mr Milton Charamba (21), Ms Beauty Mkhwananzi (37) and Ms Bridget Ndlovu (25) of their cellphones, television set, radio, laptop and shoes valued at $ 12 000. Nyathi pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, unlawful entry and theft before Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.On the first count, second count and third counts, the magistrate sentenced Nyathi to an effective 18 months in prison.On the fourth count, the magistrate sentenced him to an effective 12 months in jail. Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on September 2 this year, Nyathi choked Ms Moyo and Ms Mkhwanazi before robbing them of their two cellphones."The complainants were on their way home from the shops when the accused person approached them and grabbed them by their necks demanding cell phones and cash," said Mr Shava."On September 4 at Nketa 6 park, Nyathi robbed Ms Ndlovu of her J3 Samsung cell phone at knife point while she was on her way home from work," he said.Mr Shava said on September 12, which is the last count, Nyathi broke into Mr Charamba's home in Nketa suburb while he was at work and stole his property."Nyathi broke into the complainant's house and took a Hisense 32-inch television set, Timberland shoes, radio, a laptop and its charger," he said.The matter was reported to the police leading to Nyathi's arrest. The value of the stolen goods was $12 000 and nothing was recovered.