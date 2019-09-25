Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
ZANU-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda spoke on the decision to bury the late ex-President Robert Mugabe at his rural home in Zvimba after the family had initially agreed that he should be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

"When he was alive, Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead saying they cannot decide where they are buried. Now what has changed?

"(Joshua) Nkomo, Benjamin Burombo e.t.c are all buried at Heroes Acre.

"Now we have a coffin being opened morning, afternoon and evening like a fridge. Julius Malema (EFF leader) came and it was opened," he said.

"Malema, an ANC reject, once said Mugabe was too old and today he is sent by G40."

Matemadanda said the late former President has no influence on the direction of the country.

"Bob is dead and that's it. Those who think that the governance of the country has to do with the dead, they must go to the graveyard," said Matemadanda.

He said Zanu-PF has been winning council and Parliamentary by-elections which shows that people have confidence in President Mnangagwa's leadership.

He said there are individuals who want to be bigger than the party. "Councillors, how did you get more votes than the MPs? MPs give us your strategy, how did you become more popular than the party and the President.

"There should be consistency. There should be unity of purpose. We must all pull in the same direction as we go towards 2023," Matemadanda said.

"We need to identify our own cadres, our own people who have the party at heart because we can't afford to have people who use money to destroy the party. Put that money into the party. "We need that addressed. We need to do away with indiscipline."

He said Zanu-PF has an ideology and structures, and people should shun regionalism, nepotism and corruption in assuming positions.

"Now we have some saying Harare is ours, Manicaland is ours. That must stop. We want representation by a party member anywhere in the country.

"We must do away with nepotism, we must do away with tribalism," said Matemadanda.

Source - the herald

