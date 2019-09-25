Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Highlanders midfielder Charles Chilufya, who led Bosso to a league title, died in his home country Zambia at the weekend.The former Railstars and Hwange player, who played for Bosso under the late Eddie May, and joined forces with the likes on Zenzo Moyo, Siza Khoza, Thabani Masawi and Joel Luphahla, to mention a few, passed away on Sunday morning.Yesterday, Zifa paid tribute to both Chilufya and former Dynamos and Arcadia player Hamid Dhana, who died on the same day in the United Kingdom."Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of former footballers Hamid Dhana and Charles Chilufya, who passed on on September 29, 2019," Zifa wrote in a statement."It is, indeed, a sad moment when football loses one of its own, and its worse when we lose two on the same day."We convey our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the dearly departed as well as the whole local football family."May their loved ones find comfort in these former stars' exploits on and off the pitch."As we continue to grieve in this difficult moment, we also celebrate their dedication to a cause that we continue to live for, football."May the souls of the dearly departed rest in eternal peace."