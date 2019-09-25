Latest News Editor's Choice


Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DOCTORS at public health facilities have urged their employer not to publish doctored information on attendance statistics, but to address outstanding issues, including remuneration and improvement of their working conditions.

Through their representative body the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), the medical practitioners said their financial incapacitation was far from over.

They, however, clarified that it was not a strike, but simply that they were failing to execute their duties as the means to do so were missing.

"With grave concern, we note that the employer is circulating falsified attendance statistics. It is sad that the system is trying hard to ‘patch' what it should just fix," the doctors said.

A week ago, Health minister Obadiah Moyo said some medical staff in the army would help out at the public hospitals affected the most by the job action.

Despite several meetings with the employer, the doctors allege no plausible deal had been brokered yet.

"We have recommenced engagements with the Health Services Board and a written submission of what would be necessary to capacitate us was made," ZHDA said in a statement.

They, however, would not divulge the exact values that they suggested to their employer "I would like to make it very clear that any proposition which is not a five-figure salary would actually kill the spirit for negotiations," the doctors said.

The doctors have said their acting president Peter Magombeyi, who hogged the limelight following his abduction and subsequent release, is now undergoing treatment in South Africa.

Source - newsday

