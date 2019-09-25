Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has said 29,5% of the 814 cases of people investigated in the Midlands province in September submitted that they were denied the right to education due to lack of birth certificates.

In their just-released report on their inquiry on access to documentation in Zimbabwe, ZHRC chairperson Elasto Mugwadi said the inquiry by the commission covered Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Shurugwi, Gokwe North, Gokwe South, Chirumhanzi, Kwekwe and Gweru in the Midlands province.

"The rights infringed by lack of documents of the 814 cases investigated included infringement to the right to education 29,5%, the right to identity 23,2%, the right to freedom of movement and residence 16,4%, the freedom of trade, profession or occupation 13,6%, the right to access social services 10,3%, the right to vote 5,3%, the right to access healthcare services 1% and the right to citizenship 0, 6%," the ZHRC said.

"The reasons included parents who leave children without birth certificates with grandparents while they cross the borders illegally and never return and lack of sufficient information on registration requirement for the benefit of citizens, and notable processing delays, especially in fingerprint processing and passport applications."

Other reasons were said to be the long distances people travel to access the Registrar-General's offices, spelling errors in identity documents, negative attitude by staff at the RG's offices, which discouraged people from accessing documents and prohibitive travelling costs to obtain IDs.

"The main challenges that people are facing in accessing national documents include that parents' whereabouts are unknown, orphaned children with both deceased parents that were undocumented, poverty which results in lack of money to travel to obtain birth certificates, as well as lack of information on how to obtain birth certificates and IDs," the ZHRC said.

The rights body said people who failed to access national documents were severely impacted, which has created generational challenges in acquiring national documents and failure to continue with education.

"There is exclusion from participation of affected pupils in extra-curricular activities at school such as sport; lack of access to social services such as food aid, employment, government aid; and failure to open bank accounts, as well as disenfranchisement in terms of voting."

The ZHRC said other rights infringements included challenges to access passports to travel beyond the country's borders, including engaging in economic activities such as cross-border trade, and failure to access health services, statelessness, legally unrecognised families and the negative effect on self-esteem and dignity.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

9 mins ago | 2 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

22 mins ago | 68 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

55 mins ago | 87 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

1 hr ago | 617 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

3 hrs ago | 2020 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 841 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

4 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

5 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

5 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 5059 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Accidents kills 5

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

2022 Census preps begin

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days